Potencia Projects and 9th Street Studio to put on ‘Los Muertos’- a day of the dead celebration

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Following Halloween this weekend, you can celebrate Dia de Los Muertos downtown.

This is the third year the event has been put on by Potencia Projects and 9th Street Studios.

In years past there has been a procession on Travis between 8th and 9th streets, but this year they are expanding that to 10th street.

Along with the procession, there will be altars, art, Aztec dancers, folklorico dancers, live music, a DJ and food.

Alicia Duran with Potencia Projects said she hopes the community gets something else out of this besides a good time – “educating our community and expanding more culture in the community.”

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 2.

Tickets for Los Muertos are $5 in advance and $7 at the door.

You can get your tickets early by clicking here.

For additional inquiries, click here.