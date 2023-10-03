AUTHOR’S NOTE: This story will be updated frequently throughout the day on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, as the severe weather situation develops. The latest update will appear first. Refreshing this story often will ensure the reader is viewing the latest information.
TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Many counties in Texoma are expecting much-needed rain over the coming days, but with rain chances come chances for severe weather on Tuesday, October 3, and Wednesday, October 4, 2023.
According to the National Weather Service out of Norman, Oklahoma, severe thunderstorms are possible beginning on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 3, 2023, and into the evening hours, across central Oklahoma and portions of north Texas.
KFDX Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling said the threat of severe weather on Tuesday afternoon and evening is more conditional, meaning if storms do pop up, they’ll have the potential to become severe.
Bohling said the main concerns in this threat of severe weather include strong wind gusts and large hail, but a brief spin-up of a tornado cannot be ruled out. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms on Tuesday could bring wind speeds of up to 80 miles per hour and hail the size of baseballs.
Stick with Texoma’s Weather Authority on Texoma’s Homepage as we monitor this and other severe weather threats that may impact Texoma in the coming days, weeks, and months. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
