WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — City councilors authorized a feasibility study on improving and restoring the police headquarters building on Holliday Street and the four oldest fire stations within the city on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

The decision will give direction to the city departments in regard to allocating modern equipment and technology while planning to expand these sites for larger spaces.

Another proposal that was brought to their attention during the meeting was new requirements for the new motorized scooter ordinance.

Wichita Falls Traffic Director John Burrus asked the Council to consider expanding the boundaries for riders in Downtown to the Wichita River, the railroad track, Kell Boulevard and Burnett Street.

“We were looking at the core Downtown area,” Burrus said. “We’re going to see a lot more activity over there. So after about a year… of our initial ordinance, we were looking at expansion, simply to allow local entrepreneurs to be able to come in and take advantage of other areas in Downtown.”

Burrus also proposed to have set hours of operation for the scooters, established from 6 a.m. to midnight.

Additionally, he suggested requiring the operator company to report all accidents and injuries involving their mobility devices while limiting the speed of mobility to 25 miles per hour.