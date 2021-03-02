Potential road changes could come to downtown WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — City officials are planning to make some road changes downtown.

Officials are looking at making some streets all-way stops like 6th on Ohio Ave. and 5th and 6th on Indiana Ave. Officials are also looking at making portions of 9th, 10th and 11th street into two-way roads.

The reason behind these changes would be to slow traffic down downtown, prevent accidents and make streets much more pedestrian-friendly. The project was supposed to start last year but the pandemic budget restraints put the project on hold.

“As people have indicated, we’re getting more and more activity downtown, covid year exception of course but, what you’re seeing is more pedestrians. We just kind of want to slow things down and make it more pedestrian, even bicycle-friendly,” Wichita Falls Director of Traffic John Burrus said.

If all goes to plan, this project could begin in late May or early June and could take up to three weeks to finish.

Officials are still waiting to receive equipment and currently receiving feedback from the public. If you want to give feedback on this project, click here.