WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Ever since the notable 2011 drought, Texomans have heightened feelings when it comes to nearby water resources.

However, District 30 Senator Drew Springer addressed the public on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, in an attempt to bring some peace of mind amid recent supply discussions.

“We have done things on water besides Ringgold,” Springer said. “We put the money in that y’all voted on; [we] agreed to put the $2 billion in from the water fund that can be used.”

While Springer said he is not too deeply involved, he did discuss keeping an open mind when it comes to different ideas about water.

Springer posed dredging to access the silted water and expand for deeper capabilities.

“If you dredge and clean, you can put more,” said Springer. “The city is in discussions to get a quote to come out and reevaluate and get a current number for all three lakes, including Kickapoo, to see where that is and what opportunities may lie with that.”

He also said the Austin judge’s recommended denial for Ringgold is due to the anticipated lack of community growth.

Outside of Springer and his ideas, County Judge Jim Johnson noted their department is doing what they can to support the city’s endeavors to maintain water.

“One of the things we have done is allocated $5 million for development of water infrastructure to some of the unincorporated parts of the county,” said Johnson. “That’s a role that we play. But, as far as bringing on new supply, that’s not our thing.”

No final decisions on Ringgold have been made, but the city is keeping the community’s concerns first.