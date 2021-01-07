Power lines down, power outages reported following accident, vehicle fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — First responders are on the scene of an accident involving a vehicle on fire and power lines down following an apparent chase with police.

The accident occurred at the intersection of 31st Street and Armory Road in Wichita Falls at around 8:32 p.m. Thursday night.

According to reports, at least one person may be injured, at least one power line is believed to be down and a vehicle was on fire at one point in time.

A power outage is being reflected by Oncor with over 1,000 customers affected, and power is expected to be restored by 10:00 p.m. according to Oncor’s website.

We have a crew headed to the scene now.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

