WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The power to the area of town around Memorial Stadium was shut off for a short period of time Monday afternoon due to a contractor error.

According to Oncor Area Manager Gordon Drake, a contractor for AT&T struck a gas line in the area Monday afternoon, September 26.

It was believed that gas could have gotten into the sewer system as a result, so Oncor shut off all electricity in the area until they could be sure all the gas was cleared.

Around 3 p.m., Drake said the system was cleared, and power should be returning to affected customers shortly.

Wichita Falls Independent School District announced that McNiel Middle School and Fowler Elementary were without power, but they would be following “regular dismissal procedures”.

In all, over 3,000 customers were affected by the power outage. To check the current Oncor power outages, click here.