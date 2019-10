MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas-NM Power company officials are working to restore electricity to parts of Montague County.

According to officials, they believe the outage is weather-related following high winds.

Nocona/StJo areas: We understand your frustration. Outage believed to be wind-related. Looking into what triggered. Current estimate for final restoration is 8pm (hopefully sooner). — Texas-NM Power (@TNMP) October 23, 2019

About 3,200 homes and businesses are without power in Nocona, Saint Jo, Montague and Ringgold.

While the issue has been found, officials said they project restoration about 8 p.m.