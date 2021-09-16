Power outage in multiple Texas, Oklahoma counties affects thousands

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — A power outage has left thousands of people in Texoma without power for hours.
A spokesperson with the Public Service Company of Oklahoma, Stan Whiteford, said that when the issue first began, around 4,500 customers were affected. Hours later, there were still around 2,900 without power.
Whiteford said the power outage is transmission related. According to him, a transmission line somehow failed and de-energized multiple substations in the area.
For more information on power outages, click here.