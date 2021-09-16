Power outage in multiple Texas, Oklahoma counties affects thousands

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

High power need across the entire state of Texas could lead to power outages if supply cannot meet demand (Source: MGN Online)

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — A power outage has left thousands of people in Texoma without power for hours.

A spokesperson with the Public Service Company of Oklahoma, Stan Whiteford, said that when the issue first began, around 4,500 customers were affected. Hours later, there were still around 2,900 without power.

Whiteford said the power outage is transmission related. According to him, a transmission line somehow failed and de-energized multiple substations in the area.

List of counties that experienced power outages

For more information on power outages, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here To Donate To Victims Of Hurricane Ida

Red Cross Donate Button

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News