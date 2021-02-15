Power outage knocks KFDX off the air

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) –– KFDX and Texoma’s Fox were kicked off the air Monday afternoon shortly before the 6 p.m. due to the loss of electricity following the Valentine’s Day winter storm.

It is unclear when power will be restored and broadcasting will be back to normal.

Oncor is now reporting customers in the Wichita Falls area experiencing power outages have declined from around 20,000 about 11 a.m. Monday morning to under 6,000 at 4 p.m.

However, Oncor is warning customers to be prepared for extended outages into Tuesday.

In a press release, Oncor officials said the Electric Reliability Council of Texas has requested Oncor and utilities across the state to implement controlled power outages to reduce high demand and protect the integrity of the electric grid.

The length of these controlled outages has been significantly extended due to the current emergency grid conditions and severe cold weather.