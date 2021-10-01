Power outage reported along major Wichita Falls roads

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Power outages, including apparently some cable outages and phone service outages, are being reported in southwestern Wichita Falls.

These outages were caused by a semi-truck hitting power lines in the 5000 block of Kemp Boulevard, between Southwest Parkway and Highway 79.

Affected areas include the areas near the intersection of Kemp Boulevard and Southwest Parkway, and outages have been reported as far down Southwest Parkway as Greenbriar Road.

Traffic lights have been reported to be out in the area because the line is still reported as down.

The outage is not appearing on Oncor’s regional outage map.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.