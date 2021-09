PETROLIA (KFDX/KJTL) — Over 800 people are without power in Petrolia, Byers and Dean.

According to the Texas-New Mexico Power Company, the outage happened around 2 p.m., and the estimated time for power to be restored is about 6:15 p.m.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

Click here for the Texas-New Mexico Power Company Power Outage Map.