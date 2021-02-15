Power outages cause some to spend the frigid day in the dark and cold

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The snow and dangerous winds had Texoman’s watching in awe as temperatures plummeted.

“These wind chills and ambient temperatures can be very devastating,” Wichita Falls Fire Department Chief Ken Prillaman said.

TxDot and the City of Wichita Falls are doing all they can to clear the roads before the next wave.

“So we’re trying to do our best to get one layer off before the next front comes, so if people can stay at home, stay of the roads, that’d probably be the best thing for them,” Deputy Director of Public Works for the City of Wichita Falls Teresa Rose said.

With all this going on, many are sitting in their dark and cold homes, wondering how long they have to stick this out.

“We’ve tried every Facebook hack we can, with the candles under the terracotta pot and all the southern nonsense,” Erin Hudson said. “And the truth is, it’s just cold and it doesn’t have to happen this way.”

Not just homes, but everyone’s been hit by this storm, WFFD experiencing no power at some stations.

“I’ve got some stations that also don’t have heat today, so we’re working on getting that resolved so the crews can function,” Prillaman said.

Prillaman’s main advice is to hunker down, and layer up if you’re stuck without power for an extended period of time.

But it’s direr certain cases, some not able to wait around for the power to turn back on.

While the time ticks, some in the dark like Hudson can’t help but question the energy we rely on.

“This could very well become a life or death situation for them if the power is not turned back on quickly ,” Hudson said. “The issue I take is with a whole is with the grid as a whole relying upon unreliable power sources.”

Despite frustrations, Hudson said she’s already seen Texoman’s step up for one another.

“I think that Texoma is an incredibly kind community, and I know I’ve seen a lot of people on my Facebook feed who are really going out of their way to help their friends and their neighbors during this time.”

As crews continue to work to restore power, people like Hudson will do all they can do to brave this winter weather.

Follow along on Texoma’s Homepage as we hopefully receive some good news and updates.