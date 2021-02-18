Power outages in Wichita Falls area decrease dramatically

High power need across the entire state of Texas could lead to power outages if supply cannot meet demand. (Source: MGN Online)

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Power outages in the Oncor service area of Wichita Falls are showing a dramatic decrease overnight, as ERCOT directed power providers to end rotating outages.

Power generation repairs and decreased demand are the factors in the reduction of planned outages.

Crews are still working to restore weather and equipment-related outages in the area.

As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning, Oncor reported only 473 outages in the Wichita Falls area.

The total number of outages reported by Oncor across Texas greatly decreased as well, down to only 150,000 customers.

Total outages for all providers in Texas are now under 500,000.

To report outages to Oncor, call 888-313-4747.