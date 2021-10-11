Powerful storm aftermath leaves people of Burkburnett cleaning up, some still without power

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Clean-up is underway in Burkburnett and will have to continue for some time after Sunday evening’s powerful storms that pushed through all of Texoma.

Dale and Liz Stiles have lived in Burkburnett for several years and are no strangers to bad weather but Sunday evening’s storm even caught them by surprise.

“It was scary, I mean it was loud and I’ve never experienced a storm like that before,” Liz Stiles said.

The storm which brought rain and heavy winds to much of the Texoma area affected many like the Stiles, whose 30-year-old oak tree came down in their backyard, taking down their street’s main electric line with it.

“No power until our house is fixed and so I’ve got sleep apnea so I don’t sleep well until we have power back and then I work from home so I’m kind of stuck and the other problem is that nobody in here will have power until we are able to correct this,” Dale Stiles said.

Stiles says despite all the damage the storm left behind it has brought the good out in their community

“Everyone was out helping last night. Even making sure everyone was okay like Mr. Gene. He’s elderly so just making sure he was good but yeah everyone comes together here,” Stiles said.

“Burkburnett’s a great community. We make it a point to know everybody two doors to our left, two doors to our right, across the street two doors to their left two doors to their right and everybody was outside up and down the street making sure everybody was okay. So we’re real thankful to be in this neighborhood,” Stiles said.

Stiles says he hopes he and his neighbors will be just a little more prepared before the next storm.

“Most of Wichita County, when storms approach, they have the tendency to go around, and then there’s time when it seems that we’re the target and it’s been like okay we avoided you a couple times this is pay back buddy,” Stiles said.

As the cleanup efforts continue, people say they will keep helping each other in any way they can.

The city of Burkburnett is asking that everyone have patience as Oncor comes out to try and restore power and asks everyone to be sure they check on their neighbors and family.