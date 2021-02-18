Powers back on, what’s next? local grocery store director explains restocking the shelves

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Not your typical day at United Market Street.

“I was completely shocked. I didn’t know we were under a bread shortage,” shopper Darlene Fairchild said.

Venturing out to stock up on groceries for the first time after the winter storm, Fairchild was shocked to find an empty bread aisle. But said she’ll come back Friday.

They’ll have more. But I think it’s going to freeze over so the parking lot is going to be worse to drive on so I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Fairchild said.

Something United Market Street Assistant Store Director Andrew Sikes is counting on, as post-winter storm deliveries begin to line up.

“Overall we aren’t fully stocked like we normally are. But starting tomorrow we will start receiving the bread like we normally do. Sodas. A lot of the vendors will be delivering starting tomorrow,” Sikes said.

Despite some empty shelves, Sikes said most of his store has remained stocked. Thanks to all of the advanced planning done ahead of the storm.

“When we heard that we were fixing to get a lot of snow in. A lot of the vendors started asking if they could bring in extra product ahead of time. Because they were afraid they weren’t going to be able to get out.”

In a news conference this week, Governor Abbott acknowledged the challenge grocery stores across the state are facing. But said things will start getting better soon.

“One thing that will aid in replenishing those stocks is the fact the roads are more passable,” Gov. Abbott said.

“They battle out in this weather to get here. It’s greatly appreciated. To be able to get everything out on the shelves and fully stocked,” Sikes said.

Serving customers like Darlene with a smile twenty-four hours a day. Through the sun, rain, snow, or ice.

Just because you notice your favorite item is low in stock or out of stock, state leaders are encouraging everyone not to hoard food like beef or household items like paper products.

Take only what you would normally buy.