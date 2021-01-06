PPP ‘Second Draw’ loan could provide more relief for many Texoma small businesses

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Small businesses across Texoma could be getting another round of relief.

The Paycheck Protection Program provides money to small businesses in the form of forgivable loans so businesses are able to keep workers on their payroll.

In order to receive a PPP Second Draw Loan under The C.A.R.E.S. Act, businesses must employ not more than 300 workers as opposed to 500 workers in the first round.

Walter Lambert, the C.A.R.E.S. consultant with the Small Business Development Center at Midwestern State University, urges business owners to start gathering their paperwork if they plan to apply for the PPP loan and EIDL loan this time around.

Lambert said this second stimulus added more categories owners can spend money on, and it can still be forgiven.

“One of those things is PPE,” Lambert said. “So masks, or sanitizers or equipment or stuff like that for your customers or maybe even your employees.”

Business owners must have one quarter of 2020 compared with the same quarter of 2019, showing their gross receipts are down by more than 25%.

Details on how and when you can apply should be available in about seven days or more.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to bring you updates as they become available.