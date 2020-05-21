Prairie Valley ISD makes Mondays optional in switch to four-day weeks

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A school district about seven-miles north of Nocona is spearheading a new school schedule.

Soon after students return to Prairie Valley ISD, school on Mondays will be a thing of the past.

The closest district to them with a four-day school week is Woodson ISD which is about 130-miles southwest of Prairie Valley ISD.

“We would love to be the trailblazers for this idea, in this area,” Prairie Valley ISD Principal Lisa Sadler said.

Superintendent Tim West said this has been in the works for a while. Now, it has the school board’s stamp of approval.

“It has nothing to do with COVID-19,” Prairie Valley ISD Superintendent Tim West said. “The more we started finding out about it, I visited with some superintendents from around the state that are very similar in size to Prairie Valley and they really seemed to like it.”

Mondays will be called “flex days.”

Students have the flexibility to stay home or come in for tutoring or special activities that parents can find on a calendar each six-weeks.

“Once a six weeks we’re gonna try to do a big field trip and possibly take them to museums and to LEGOland,” Sadler said. “If they want to, let’s say, maybe take a weekend trip and not have to come back until Monday or maybe they can go stay with grandma on Mondays or maybe if they have a doctor’s appointment they want to try and make them on Mondays.”

“It could also mean that they’re getting extra help with their work, it could mean they’re learning how to decorate cakes or to bake or to woodwork,” West said.

Buses will continue running Mondays for parents who work and meals will still be served.

Teachers will be on an A, B, C rotation.

“For one Monday, they’ll be here doing instruction with the kids,” Sadler said. “On the next Monday those same teachers will have a planning day and then the third Monday of that rotation of the three rotations, they have off,”

Prairie Valley officials said it will be an adjustment., but the change comes during a time when an adjustment has become familiar.

Days will be about 30 minutes longer to make sure the district meets the Texas Education Agency minutes.

To reach minutes and have testing, school will be in session some Mondays.