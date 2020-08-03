Pray for Peace to transport 35-foot cross to New Mexico

A 35-foot cross will soon be on its way to New Mexico as part of the local Pray for Peace campaign.

The Pray for Peace Army Truck will lead the way Tuesday morning, as the cross is transported via caravan.

This is all done by the Pray for Peace Committee and headed by Patterson Auto Group Founder Harry Patterson.

“I hope they will be touched and be reminded of something that we sometimes forget about. That’s why we’re here and how we got here. It’s because of a man at 32-years-old gave his life and his dad let him die for us so we could have a remission of sins,” Patterson said.

The hand-made cross will be erected Wednesday morning just west of the Veterans Cemetery in Angel Fire, New Mexico.

It has night lights on all four sides, and bronze statues depicting the crucifixion of Christ around the base of the cross.