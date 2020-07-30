Pray for Peace to transport 35-foot hand-made cross to Angel Fire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Pray for Peace Committee, headed by Patterson Auto Group Founder Harry Patterson, will be transporting a 35-foot, hand-made cross to Angel Fire, New Mexico, on Tuesday, August 4. 

The cross will be erected Wednesday morning just west of the Veterans Cemetery, weather permitting.

The cross will have night lights on all four sides, and bronze statues depicting the crucifixion of Christ will be around the base of the cross.

Seating arrangements will also be at the base of the cross. 

The Pray for Peace Army Truck will lead the way Tuesday, as the cross is transported via caravan. 

A press conference will be held Monday morning, August 3, at 9:30 a.m. at P’s Crazy Car Museum.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News