Pray for Peace to transport 35-foot hand-made cross to Angel Fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Pray for Peace Committee, headed by Patterson Auto Group Founder Harry Patterson, will be transporting a 35-foot, hand-made cross to Angel Fire, New Mexico, on Tuesday, August 4.

The cross will be erected Wednesday morning just west of the Veterans Cemetery, weather permitting.

The cross will have night lights on all four sides, and bronze statues depicting the crucifixion of Christ will be around the base of the cross.

Seating arrangements will also be at the base of the cross.

The Pray for Peace Army Truck will lead the way Tuesday, as the cross is transported via caravan.

A press conference will be held Monday morning, August 3, at 9:30 a.m. at P’s Crazy Car Museum.