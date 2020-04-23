Expecting moms make preparations amid COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While pregnancy is generally an exciting time for moms-to-be, the added pressure of COVID-19 could be making things a bit harder.

One mom said being pregnant during COVID-19 has just caused her to be extra careful.

“Very unexpected expecting mom,” Addison Roberts said.

Even more unexpected for Roberts is having to go through pregnancy during a pandemic.

“We were maybe a little fearful, I guess, but we have just tried to do our best to stay positive and know that if we take the proper precautions, we can do our best to keep our family safe,” Roberts said.

Like some expecting moms across the country, Roberts has concerns about giving birth in the hospital, though her plan is to do so at the Wichita Falls Birth and Wellness Center.

“There is always a chance that you could be transferred to the hospital during labor,” Roberts said. “It is nice knowing that we are here and there are no other patients here either with the virus or other sicknesses.”

For moms thinking of at-home births, owner of the Wichita Falls Birth and Wellness Center Cari Guidry warns against that.

“You need to have guidance, you need to have some medical help with that, that’s never something that is advised,” Guidry said. “Things can go wrong quickly and you need to have someone who is trained appropriately to be there in case of that.”

Guidry said the next option for moms who are afraid of giving birth at the hospital is to contact a birth center.

Guidry also said she advises Addison and all expecting moms to continue to take extra precautions to stay safe as we all fight to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We have advised our clients to not travel, limit who is coming to their house,” Guidry said.

Roberts advises other expecting moms not to panic, but to do what they believe is best for them during this time.

“I have been working from home—thankfully I have been able to do that and just trying to do all of the proper precautions to keep our family safe,” Roberts said.

If you are an expecting mom with question on the Wichita Falls Birth and Wellness Center, click this link.