WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man was charged with capital murder after the death of his pregnant girlfriend.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, on Wednesday, June 8, WFPD officers responded at about 7:30 am to investigate a deceased person in the 1600 block of Deer Park Way.

On scene, the officers found 19-year-old Kaycee Wofford of Wichita Falls deceased. Wofford was 32 weeks pregnant.

Wofford’s boyfriend, 20-year-old Paul Chandler of Wichita Falls, was also on the scene.

According to Eipper, Wofford and Chandler had an argument earlier in the residence. Wofford’s body was sent out for an autopsy. The autopsy’s finding was that Wofford died of asphyxiation.

The WFPD detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Paul Chandler for the offense of capital murder since Chandler is suspected of killing Wofford and her un-born child.

The WFPD Special Operations Unit, with the help of the US Marshals and the Texas Department of Public Safety, arrested Chandler Thursday night.

Chandler is currently in custody in the Wichita County Jail with a bond set at $1.5 million.

Sgt. Eipper said there are no other suspects at large.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.