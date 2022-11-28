WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting his pregnant live-in girlfriend.

Nathan Norton, 28, was taken into custody after police said he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend.

According to court records, police responded to the 2800 block of Cunningham Dr. on November 27, 2022, at 8:22 p.m. for a disturbance.

Nathan Norton Wichita County Jail mugshot

The police said that the victim stated that Norton had hit in the left eye with his elbow and was pushing her to the ground. The victim also stated that at one point Norton picked her up from the ground by her hair.

It was noted that the victim did have a bleeding cut under her left eye.

The victim also said that she was pregnant with Norton’s child and when asked Norton confirmed that he knew the victim was pregnant.

A witness at the scene confirmed the victim’s statement.

The victim told police that she did not want to press charges.

Norton has previous charges of evading, terroristic threat and possession. He is being held in the Wichita County Jail on a $20,000 bond.