Pregnant woman kidnapped in Olney

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was taken into custody and charged with kidnapping his pregnant girlfriend in Olney.

About 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, the Olney Police Department responded to a local business parking lot about a kidnapping. Police said the person on the phone with the victim said her daughter was being held against her will by her boyfriend and was driving a black Mitsubishi heading east on Highway 114.

Zachery Trafford Jack County Jail booking photo

Police were told the vehicle was last seen passing a church east of town.

Olney Police, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Young County Sheriff’s Office, and Jack County Sheriff’s Office, caught up with the vehicle on Highway 281 at Rumage Road in Jack County.

The driver pulled over and the victim exited the car and ran towards authorities.

The driver, identified as Zachery Trafford of Fort Worth, was taken into custody. Law enforcement searched the vehicle and found a small amount of marijuana.

Police said the victim said she was in Olney to get a prenatal check-up at the clinic when Trafford didn’t let the victim see her mother, who lives in Olney. During the argument, Trafford drove away and didn’t let the victim get out.

The victim tried to make phone calls to 911 for help but Trafford took her phone, interfering with the call.

Trafford was taken to the Jack County Jail for possession of marijuana. Warrants for kidnapping and interference with an emergency call were issued in Young County.

Trafford is jailed with a $66,500 bond.