Premier concierge service debuts at Presbyterian Manor

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Presbyterian Manor unveiled its new premier concierge service today.

The home care and personal assistance program is geared towards older residents with declining health and independence that do not need full-time nursing care.

A highlight of the concierge service is the companion service, which provides company to residents during everyday activities like off-campus trips or staying on site and doing a puzzle.

Presbyterian Manor CEO Kris Awtrey said the concierge and companion services can help ease the transition from independence to assisted living for some people.

“When someone has been able to do something their whole life, and now as they age a little bit further and those things aren’t as easy, but they are still very important to them and so this is just to help them still be able to do those things that they love to do,” Awtrey said.

Residents can also receive transportation services along with medication reminders, personal care services and assurance and safety checks.

Additional services may also be offered on a case-by-case basis depending on the needs of the resident.