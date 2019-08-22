Preparations for the Hotter’N Hell Consumer Show are underway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While the main focus of Hotter’N Hell is the rides, those who enjoy getting decked out in cool gear are in luck as preparations got underway for the consumer show on Wednesday.

The consumer show will be in the MPEC Exhibit Hall that will feature more than 90 vendors offering all sorts of cycling related products. One of the featured vendors for more than 20 years will be Sun and Ski Sports that will get you geared up for the big ride.

“Pretty much anything you’ll need for the ride from top to bottom helmet, footwear, apparel and don’t forget your food and all your nutrition that you’ll need,” District Manager Stan Paoli said. “We have all of that as well.”

The consumer show runs Thursday afternoon 3 to 8 p.m., Friday afternoon 1 to 10 p.m. and Saturday morning 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.