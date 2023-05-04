HENRIETTA, TX, (KFDX/KJTL) — If you want to take care of your health and know your numbers, Clay County Memorial Hospital and the Clay County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will host the Clay County Community Health Fair next week.

A number of free services will be provided, including blood pressure checks, blood sugar checks, cholesterol checks, nutrition assessments, insurance information, health living guidance and many more. Free lunch will also be available.

The health fair is scheduled for Thursday, May 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Clay County Community Center at 216 N Hancock St, Henrietta, TX.