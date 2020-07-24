Prepping kids for back-to-school amid COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As local school districts prepare to head back to school in August, some parents are concerned for the safety of their children as COVID-19 continues to spread.

Local officials and pediatricians shared some tips in an effort to ease the minds of worried parents, regardless of their intention to return to the classroom.

Keri Goins , executive director of Child Care Partners and a parent herself, said it is time to start teaching and talking to kids about wearing masks because this is probably their future.

“Most of the time as adults we don’t always wear our masks correctly so do we expect them to completely wear them correctly and all day long absolutely not.,” Goins said. “But we’re gonna start introducing them into the classrooms.”

Goins said whether COVID-19 goes away or not wearing a mask could be the new normal so everyone should find a way to make it easy for kids to learn and feel comfortable.

“The fit for sure, bright colors something they like but one of the things I would say is, you’re gonna have to make it fun if you force it it’s not going to work,” Goins said.

Two local pediatricians said it’s time to get kids back in the classroom and encourage parents to have important conversations with them, like wearing a mask, washing their hands, not touching their faces and not sharing food.

Hayley said to reduce risks, parents should keep their kids out of school if there has been known exposure to COVID-19, meaning if they have been within 6 feet of someone without a mask who has confirmed positive for 15 minutes or more if their child is having symptoms of the virus and if they have pending COVID-19 test.

“We’re trying to mitigate the risk, we’re not going to eliminate the risk, so there will be kids that do get exposed and what are the plans therefore if that were to happen how are they going to help control the spread,” Pediatrician Dr. Lauren Hayley said.

Hayley recommends schools have policies regarding how to complete assignments from home.

Hayley and Dr. Daunne Peters said additionally, you want to make sure teachers are empowered to handle a counseling role as well.

Peters said the physical illness is one thing to look out for but also anxiety and depression.

“Have the information and the advice needed and don’t be afraid to comfort them and soothe them, not to ostracize them,” Peters said.

Both doctors said they believe school is the safest place for the kids.

Child Care Partners is seeking mask donations for toddlers if you would like to donate contact officials at this link.