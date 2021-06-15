Presbyterian Manor hopes to reach 300 online cards by July 4th of their veteran residents

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Presbyterian Manor invites community members to go online, choose a card for an older adult veteran and type a brief personal note to thank them for their service.

The cards will be printed and delivered on July 2, 2021, to one of the senior adult residents who served in the armed forces.

Presbyterian Manor has set a goal of 300 cards, so each veteran will receive 4 to 5 cards.

Here is how you can help them reach that goal,

from June 12 to June 30, go to presmanor.org, choose the card design you like and type in a personal note about how your freedom makes you feel.

This event is entirely free and only takes a moment. Pictures will be posted of the veterans receiving their cards.