Presbyterian Manor invites community to send cards to vets

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Presbyterian Manor is inviting community members to go online and write a thank you card to a local veteran for free.

The Presbyterian Manor in Wichita Falls is inviting community members to go to their website online and chose a card to send to an older adult veteran for free. The card has room for a brief personal note to thank them for their service to our country, the cards will be printed and delivered on July 2, 2020, to a senior adult resident who served in the armed forces. The Presbyterian Manor has set a goal of 300 cards so that each veteran would receive three to four cards.

From June 12 to June 30 you can visit Presmanor.org to choose and design a card you like and add a personal note about how your freedom makes you feel. The Presbyterian Manor started this event because they feel that no one should forget what a veteran has gone through for us and to make them feel appreciated.