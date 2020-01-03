Presbyterian Manor launches new home care service

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Presbyterian Manor will expand services to older adult residents who are declining in health and independence but who do not yet need full-time nursing care.

These expanded services will “bridge the gap” between the independent living environment and full-care nursing allowing residents to live as independently as possible in their apartments for as long as possible.

Premier Concierge Service allows Presbyterian Manor staff to provide assistance to help residents with daily living activities such as: