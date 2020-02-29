President Trump endorses former White House doctor Ronny Jackson for Rep. Thornberry’s seat

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — President Donald Trump tweeted to officially announce his support for Rep. Mac Thornberry’s 13th Congressional District seat.

I hope we can get Admiral @RonnyJackson4TX of Texas, who served our Country so well, into the runoff election in #TX13! Ronny is strong on Crime and Borders, GREAT for our Military and Vets, and will protect your #2A. Get out and vote for Ronny on Tuesday, March 3rd! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 29, 2020

“Get out and vote for Ronny on Tuesday, March 3rd!” Trump stated in the tweet. ” Ronny is strong on Crime and Borders, GREAT for our Military and Vets, and will protect your #2A.”

Adm. Ronny Jackson has stopped by Wichita Falls, Bowie and other Texoma towns to discuss working with President Donald Trump and his 25-year career with the United States Navy.

Jackson is a native of Levelland, which is west of Lubbock and outside Thornberry’s district. However, he reportedly moved to Amarillo after retiring from the military.