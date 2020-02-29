President Trump endorses former White House doctor Ronny Jackson for Rep. Thornberry’s seat

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — President Donald Trump tweeted to officially announce his support for Rep. Mac Thornberry’s 13th Congressional District seat.
“Get out and vote for Ronny on Tuesday, March 3rd!” Trump stated in the tweet. ” Ronny is strong on Crime and Borders, GREAT for our Military and Vets, and will protect your #2A.”
Adm. Ronny Jackson has stopped by Wichita Falls, Bowie and other Texoma towns to discuss working with President Donald Trump and his 25-year career with the United States Navy.
Jackson is a native of Levelland, which is west of Lubbock and outside Thornberry’s district. However, he reportedly moved to Amarillo after retiring from the military.