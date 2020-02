Bowie residents got a chance to meet and shake hands with 13th Congressional candidate Adm. Ronny Jackson.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican 13th Congressional District candidate and former White House doctor Ronny Jackson in the race for Mac Thornberry’s seat on Twitter Friday.

I hope we can get Admiral @RonnyJackson4TX of Texas, who served our Country so well, into the runoff election in #TX13! Ronny is strong on Crime and Borders, GREAT for our Military and Vets, and will protect your #2A. Get out and vote for Ronny on Tuesday, March 3rd! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 29, 2020

This comes just days before Super Tuesday, when Texas will be among the 14 states holding their March primary elections.

Many are expecting a run-off for the Republican nomination for the seat in the House of Representatives.