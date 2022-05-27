HOUSTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Just days after 19 elementary school students and two teachers lost their lives in a mass shooting in Uvalde the National Rifle Association moves ahead with a planned convention in Houston.

Among those set to speak are Sen. Ted Cruz and the 45th President of the United States of America Donald Trump.

Gov. Greg Abbott was scheduled to speak but delivered a video message to the convention. During his scheduled time to speak Abbott held a conference in Uvalde, Texas to address relief efforts.