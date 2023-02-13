WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The city of Wichita Falls facilities will be closed for Presidents Day on Monday, February 20.

The trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows:

Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday, February 21.

Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, February 22.

There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, February 22.

Regular service will resume on Thursday, February 23.

The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Monday, February 20. Both will return to normal hours on Tuesday, February 21.

For questions or more information, contact the Sanitation Department at (940) 761-7977.