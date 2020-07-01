Pressed Dry Cleaners offers free cleaning, pressing of American flags

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Pressed Dry Cleaners announced Wednesday they will be celebrating the Fourth of July by cleaning and pressing American flags free of charge.

Although the service is offered throughout the year, officials with Pressed said it is especially important during this time of the year.

“America is a great country, and it is every American’s duty to honor the flag,” Kimberly Gerstner, Director of Store Operations said. “The least we can offer is a free flag cleaning.”

Customers can bring their flags to the Market Street location or include their flag with a regular dry cleaning pickup order.

