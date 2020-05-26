Pressed Dry Cleaners offers free graduation gown cleaning

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Pressed Dry Cleaners in Wichita Falls is offering free graduation gown cleaning for all local graduates.

Customers can bring their gowns to the Market Street location or include their gown with a regular drycleaning pickup order.

“Even more than before, we want our graduates to look and feel their best at graduation. After the spring we’ve had, theydeserve it,” Director of Store Operations Kimberly Gerstner said.

Pressed Dry Cleaners in Wichita Falls are locally owned. They offer including their free pickup and drop-off service.

You can learn more about Pressed Dry Cleaning here.