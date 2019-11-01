Pretrial hearing for convicted child sex offender Jason Carlile set

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The jury pretrial hearing on two aggravated sexual assault charges for convicted child sex offender Jason Carlile, is set for Friday afternoon.

Back in August, defense attorney Heather Barbieri’s motion for a continuance was granted, delaying the trial date to December.

She said they learned of three more state’s witnesses, after being told they already had all the evidence and names.

The defense attorney has also requested Carlile’s trial be moved out of Wichita County because of extensive news coverage, but the judge said he still intends to seat a local jury.

While setting the trial back several months, the judge also tightened restrictions on Carlile while he is out on bond.

