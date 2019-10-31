Preventing and thawing frozen pipes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — From pipes to pets and plants, there are things you and your family can do right now to prepare for winter’s early blast.

Brian Walser, with Brians Plumbing, said when it comes to your pipes, you can leave your faucet dripping because the constant flow of water can make it harder for your pipes to freeze up.

He said if you have outside faucets, you can get you a faucet cover or even stuff a bucket with towels or newspaper and place it over the faucet head.

Walser said, “Any kind of piping that you have exposed- if you have a pier and beam house and you have access to crawl underneath it make sure all your crawl spaces are sealed off to where cold air cant get underneath that house.”

Walser said if you do have a frozen pipe, make sure you turn your water off before you leave your house because when it thaws it could flow out everwhere if the pipe has busted.

