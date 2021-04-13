PREVIEW: Texoma’s Homepage premieres web-exclusive series tonight at 6:30 p.m.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Though it’s been 23 years, Texomans still remember the tragic murder of two men who were beaten to death in a Wichita Falls gun shop.

Police officers responded to a call in the 300 block of Galveston for a call of a possible deceased person.

Once they arrived, officers found the bodies of Alton “Leon” Bragg, who owned the gun shop, and Wells Fargo Vice President Hugh McDaniel.

Evidence at the scene was consistent with capital murder, and it’s believed it happened possibly that morning on February 2, 1998.

What happened on that day remains a mystery.

KFDX morning anchor Jaron Spor is exploring cases like this in his new exclusive web series, “Unraveling the Mysteries”.

The series premieres Tuesday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m. only on Texoma’s Homepage.