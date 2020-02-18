Previously convicted burglar caught in the act allegedly burgling apartment

Breaking News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police said a Wichita Falls woman who has previous convictions for burglary is caught in the act again in an apartment on Professional Drive.

Michelle Roepke, 29, was arrested Saturday on a charge of burglary of a habitation with a $20,000 bond.

Police said the resident said an intruder came into her apartment through a bedroom window, and she confronted the woman and tried to call the police. She said Roepke grabbed her phone out of her hand and ran out.

The victim was shown a photo lineup and identified Roepke immediately.

In addition to burglary convictions in Grand Prarie and Denton, Roepke was arrested in Wichita Falls in 2018 after police said she got into a stolen truck then got out when they approached and ran into a house. After officers kicked the door open, they say she resisted arrest.

Other arrests in Wichita Falls include criminal trespass and violation of parole.

