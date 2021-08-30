Previously convicted child offender pleads to new charges

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 38-year-old prior child sex offender has pleaded guilty to more charges of child sex crimes is now going to prison.

Donald James Stephens’ plea agreement was for a 30 year prison sentence on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and 20 years on three counts of indecency with a child.

Wichita County Jail booking

A fourth count of indecency was dismissed in the plea deal

The crimes involved a girl who was 11 when the assaults began in 2016 and also occurred when she was 13.

She said the assaults and other acts happened in the suspect’s home in Wichita Falls. She said Stephens told her to keep it a secret or he could go to prison.

Court records show a conviction in Sherman for sexual assault of a child in 2008.