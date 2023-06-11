WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—The month of June is Pride Month and Pride events are popping up all across town to celebrate, starting with Wichita Falls Diversity Coalitions’ Pride in the Park! Organizers planned the event to help celebrate our local LGBTQIA community, families and allies. There was music, food, costume contests, vendors and much more.

Organizers say its a great event and really showcases just what pride is.

“I don’t think we have enough of that here in Wichita Falls and that’s something that the diversity coalition wants to foster is more events like this so that members of the LGBTQIA Plus community will know that they are loved and celebrated and that we’re here for them,” Organizer Melissa Williams said.

The coalition plans to host more events in the future.