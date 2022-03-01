WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Primary Elections for 2022 are underway, and voters will be deciding on the Republican candidate for Wichita County Judge and other races.

Here’s a list of polling locations ahead of Tuesday:

Residents of Wichita County who elected to wait until March 1 to vote in the Texas Primary Elections may want to plan for the process to take longer than it has in past elections.

Many are expecting longer than normal wait times at polling locations across the county for a multitude of reasons.

The voting procedure for the 2022 Primary Elections will look different than voting procedures have looked in the past. New voting machines have been installed at polls in Wichita County to comply with new voting laws in the state of Texas.

Less than 5,000 Wichita County residents voted early, which could mean a larger Election Day turnout, something to consider when deciding when and where to vote.

With the polls now open, Texoma’s Homepage has everything you need to know before you head out to vote.

What is a Primary Election?

Primary elections are held prior to general elections and are used to either narrow the field of candidates or outright select one to represent a particular political party. Both Democrats and Republicans will use primary elections as a means to select which candidate will represent them in the November 2022 Midterm Elections.

The State of Texas holds open primaries, meaning voters are not required to be registered as members of the party for which they choose to vote. In other words, those who have not registered as members of a particular political party can vote in either primary. A registered Democrat could theoretically cast a ballot in the Republican primary.

Texas does require voters to sign a pledge and declare they will not vote in another party’s primary in the same year.

In Texas, a candidate must receive a majority of votes to be declared the winner. If no candidate is successful in obtaining an outright majority (over 50%) during the primary election, a runoff will be held between the two candidates receiving the most votes.

What is on the ballot?

According to Vote411.org, there are 27 races on the ballot for Wichita County voters to decide upon, including numerous state-level and local-level races.

Among the biggest decisions for Wichitans at the polls during the primaries are selecting a Democratic and Republican candidate for Governor, a new County Judge to fill the seat when current Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom retires at the end of this term, and a tense race between the incumbent Wichita County Commissioner Precinct 2 and his opponent, who just so happens to be his predecessor.

Several races, including that of Texas Congressional District 13 Representative Ronny Jackson are unopposed in the primaries, meaning there is no decision for citizens to make until the November Midterm Elections.

Texas Governor

In the state of Texas, a governor serves four year terms with no limit on the number of terms he or she can serve. Some well-known public figures are vying for the Governor’s Mansion in Austin on both sides of the political aisle.

A quick look at the top Republicans in the race:

Gov. Greg Abbott — The incumbent governor and former attorney general of the state, Gov. Abbott is seeking a third term. Currently, he is widely considered the favorite to face the winner of the Democratic Primary. The University of Texas and our sister station KXAN in Austin found that Gov. Abbott currently holds a 9-point lead over Democratic frontrunner Beto O’Rourke, according to recent poll data.

— The incumbent governor and former attorney general of the state, Gov. Abbott is seeking a third term. Currently, he is widely considered the favorite to face the winner of the Democratic Primary. The University of Texas and our sister station KXAN in Austin found that Gov. Abbott currently holds a 9-point lead over Democratic frontrunner Beto O’Rourke, according to recent poll data. Don Huffines — Arguably Abbott’s most vocal contender, Huffines has made a lot of noise on social media, during interviews, and especially during his advertisement which aired during a Dallas Cowboys game, where he promised viewers a Super Bowl win for the Dallas Cowboys if he’s elected.

On the other side of the aisle, several Democrats have thrown their hat in the ring to oppose the Republican candidate in the November 2022 Midterm Elections.

Beto O’Rourke — Former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke is the only major Democrat with political experience to challenge Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. O’Rourke previously came within two percentage points of the incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018. He then jumped into the crowded Democratic presidential primary in March 2019, before suspending his campaign eight months later.

— Former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke is the only major Democrat with political experience to challenge Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. O’Rourke previously came within two percentage points of the incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018. He then jumped into the crowded Democratic presidential primary in March 2019, before suspending his campaign eight months later. Joy Diaz — A former public radio journalist, Diaz said there are three issues that would be at the top of her campaign; the border, public education and state preparedness. “Our current leadership has forgotten that their mission is to serve us,” she said in her video announcement.

Wichita County Judge

Judge Woody Gossom announced during the Wichita County Commissioners Court meeting on July 12, 2021 he would be retiring when his term ends.

Stepping up with hopes to fill the seat Judge Gossom leaves behind are two Republican candidates who will face off in the March 1 Republican Primary elections, Rick Hatcher and Jim Johnson.

Rick Hatcher is a lifelong resident of Wichita County, a local businessman, entrepreneur, and a former three-term city councilman.

Opposing Hatcher on the Republican side of the aisle is Jim Johnson, a native of Wichita Falls and current Chief of Staff for State Rep. James Frank.

On his website, Johnson refers to himself as a “common-sense constitutional conservative” and said government should be humble and mindful that it serves the people, not vice versa.

The candidate elected in the Republican Primary on March 1 will go on to face the lone Democratic candidate Janaye Evans on the November ballot.

Hatcher and Johnson faced off in a debate live in the KFDX Studio on Tuesday, February 8.

Wichita County Commissioner Precinct 2

Wichita County Commissioner Precinct 2 is also up for grabs and without a doubt the most heated local race.

Incumbent Mickey Fincannon and his predecessor Lee Harvey face off once again.

The two faced off in 2020 after Harvey, who resigned after six years for an unsuccessful Congressional run, added his name to the ballot as a write-in candidate.

Other local races to watch

In several county races, there are no Democrats on the ballot, meaning the winner of the Republican Primary on March 1 will be declared the winner of the race. Two of those races can be found below:

Several county races, such as the race for Wichita County Chairman, have only once candidate currently running unopposed for their respective parties, essentially postponing their face-offs until the November midterms.

Where you can find more information

In all, 27 items will be on the ballot for Wichita County residents on March 1.

The Voters Guide published by the League of Women Voters of Wichita Falls goes into greater detail on each of the 27 races facing voters in Wichita County.

View sample ballots for both primaries below:

For additional information on state and local races, visit Vote411.org and enter your address.