Primetime Special: ‘Evening with Damon West’ preview

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Hands to hands community fund invites you to tune into our sister station, KJTL Texoma’s FOX, Thursday night for an inspirational story about one man’s rise, fall, and journey to redemption.

The one hour special chronicles the life of Damon West.



In 2008, Damon West hit rock bottom.

“This cop. In full swat gear. Man he’s got his boot on my chest and the barrell of a machine gun digging in my eye socket. And I can feel the barrell against my eyeball. It’s cold. And he’s got his finger on the trigger and he is screaming don’t move! Don’t move!,” West said.

Face down and under arrest, West’s addiction to meth and stealing to feed his habit had finally caught up with him.

“I heard him scream out we got him! We got the uptown burglarer. The uptown burglarer. Yall. You are going to hear a story tonight of transformation and change but ya know honestly it doesn’t matter how many lives I positively impact with this story. I’ll never escape that name,” West said.

“A former star quarterback at the University of North Texas turned successful stock broker, it’s a fall from grace few could have predicted and one that landed him a 65 year prison sentence,” West said.

“I want you to imagine prison like a pot of boiling water. And he said anything that we put inside this pot of boiling water is going to be changed by the heat and the pressure inside that pot,” West said.

Which makes his life as a free man and inspirational speaker even more unlikely.

Reasons why Hands to Hands Community Fund Executive Director Nancy Brown is sharing his story with the community.

“He turned his life around tremendously in prison and not only did he change himself, he changed the prison itself. Since then. Since he’s been released, he’s received his master’s degree in criminal justice and teaches at the University of Houston,” Brown said

A story that has people of all ages listening.

“He speaks to a whole lot of athletes because of course that is a message that is common for where he has been and where has been now. Lots of college teams. NFL teams,” Brown said.

And believing in the power of the human spirit to overcome all odds.

You can catch a primetime ‘Evening with Damon West’ this Thursday night from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Texoma’s FOX.