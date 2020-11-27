Prison facilities across Oklahoma on lockdown

Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Facebook page, they have locked down all facilities after more than 20 inmates were assaulted at three male prisons today, Nov. 27.

The Facebook post stated several of the injured were sent to hospitals.

ODOC said on the post, when the assaults occurred at North Fork Correctional Center, Jess Dunn Correctional Center, and Oklahoma State Penitentiary, staff quickly responded by securing all inmates inside their cells.

The ODOC is investigating and they said all facilities system wide are secure.