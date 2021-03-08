Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame closed due to water leaks

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Like several businesses in Texas, the owners of the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in Wichita Falls are dealing with the headaches of water leaks following the winter storm that rocked the state in February.

In a Facebook post, HOF officials said it will be closed to all requested tours till further notice to work on correcting these issues.

The post also assured fans that all of the legendary memorabilia from wrestling stars from around the world are safe and taken care of.

The HOF has been appointment only since the pandemic began nearly a year ago.

