Probation adjusted for repeated DWI offender, local contractor

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A repeat DWI offender and local contractor has the terms of his probation adjusted after reaching new terms with the Wichita County District Attorney’s office.

Chad Wilson, 39, was due in 89th District Court Thursday afternoon for revocation of probation.

It comes after he was arrested in June after the DA’s office filed a motion that Wilson failed to abstain from the use of alcohol and failed to attend Alcoholics Anonymous classes for two months.

However, Thursday’s court hearing was canceled Wednesday after the DA’s office and Wilson’s legal team signed an agreement amendment where wilson admitted he failed to notify his probation officer about his AA attendance.

The agreement also removes the other allegations that Wilson consumed alcohol.

According to a source in the DA’s office, there was a single violation on Wilson’s ankle monitor that may have or may not have shown alcohol. However, DA’s officials said experts could not prove alcohol was consumed.

As part of the agreement, Wilson has to spend two weekends in jail and not file a motion to remove his ankle monitor until May 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Flu Season is almost here

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu Season is almost here"

UPDATE: Man arrested following standoff in WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Man arrested following standoff in WF"

MSU enrollment numbers down, retention rate increases

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU enrollment numbers down, retention rate increases"

Joseph Robeson announces candidacy for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Position 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joseph Robeson announces candidacy for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Position 1"

Alzheimer's Association invites Texomans to walk for a cause this weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's Association invites Texomans to walk for a cause this weekend"

Silent sinus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silent sinus"

Deaf employee gets promotion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deaf employee gets promotion"

golden coffin

Thumbnail for the video titled "golden coffin"

Delta ammends support, service animal policy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delta ammends support, service animal policy"

Fall wine fest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fall wine fest"

kemp-monroe traffic alert

Thumbnail for the video titled "kemp-monroe traffic alert"

Phased in new female dorms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phased in new female dorms"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News