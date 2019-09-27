WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A repeat DWI offender and local contractor has the terms of his probation adjusted after reaching new terms with the Wichita County District Attorney’s office.

Chad Wilson, 39, was due in 89th District Court Thursday afternoon for revocation of probation.

It comes after he was arrested in June after the DA’s office filed a motion that Wilson failed to abstain from the use of alcohol and failed to attend Alcoholics Anonymous classes for two months.

However, Thursday’s court hearing was canceled Wednesday after the DA’s office and Wilson’s legal team signed an agreement amendment where wilson admitted he failed to notify his probation officer about his AA attendance.

The agreement also removes the other allegations that Wilson consumed alcohol.

According to a source in the DA’s office, there was a single violation on Wilson’s ankle monitor that may have or may not have shown alcohol. However, DA’s officials said experts could not prove alcohol was consumed.

As part of the agreement, Wilson has to spend two weekends in jail and not file a motion to remove his ankle monitor until May 2020.