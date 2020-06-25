Probation hearing reset after former daycare director allegedly brings plastic bladder to falsify drug test

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A former director of a daycare owned by Electra Memorial Hospital was supposed to be in court Thursday for a hearing to revoke her probation, but it is now delayed.

Amanda Robeson, 41, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly trying to falsify her required drug test at the probation office.

Robeson was found guilty of embezzling about $16,000 from the Imagination Station in 2017 and was sentenced to five years probation.

Last year a motion to revoke her probation was filed after she was charged with testing positive for marijuana, failing to complete her community service, and being delinquent $4,700 in restitution to the hospital.

She was also charged with drug possession and tampering with evidence.

On Wednesday she was charged with bringing a device to the probation office to falsify her test.

A probation officer told police she used a plastic bladder with a tube under her shirt that was filled with urine.

Her probation hearing has now been reset for July.

When arrested in 2016, police said she explained the missing funds by saying she would buy toys

for the kids and sometimes marked receipts as paid for people unable to pay for their children’s care.