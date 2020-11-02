Procedures put in place to assist disabled voters

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County has implemented procedures to assist disabled voters cast their ballots.

Any person who is disabled and needs to have the voting machine brought to their car to cast their vote in person will need:

A person or helper who can take their voter’s driver’s license into the polling location to notify the poll worker that a machine needs to be taken to the voter’s car.

If the disabled voter doesn’t have a helper and cannot stand in line, the voter needs to call the elections office at (940-766-8174) to notify the poll worker to come out to their car at the polling location where they are parked.